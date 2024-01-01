Ceviche in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve ceviche
La Cocina de Ana - Saint Paul
2559 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$0.00
SHRIMP APPETIZER.
From the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Ceviche blends cooked shrimp, avocado and fresh diced tomatoes with lime, cilantro and spices. Typically enjoyed with tostadas or tortilla chips. You can also eat it just as is or on a bed of greens. GF
Boca Chica Restaurant
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Ceviche De Camaron
|$14.95
A tasty medley of shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo and lime juice marinated to perfection. Served with a side of corn chips.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Ceviche
|$16.99
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Tostada de Ceviche (1) >
|$5.99
Nico's Tacos - 2260 Como Ave
2260 Como Ave, St Paul
|Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
|$13.00
Tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro and lime.