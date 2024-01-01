Ceviche in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

La Cocina de Ana - Saint Paul

2559 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche de Camaron$0.00
SHRIMP APPETIZER.
From the Pacific Coast of Mexico, Ceviche blends cooked shrimp, avocado and fresh diced tomatoes with lime, cilantro and spices. Typically enjoyed with tostadas or tortilla chips. You can also eat it just as is or on a bed of greens. GF
More about La Cocina de Ana - Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurant

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche De Camaron$14.95
A tasty medley of shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo and lime juice marinated to perfection. Served with a side of corn chips.
More about Boca Chica Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$16.99
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada de Ceviche (1) >$5.99
More about El Burrito Mercado
Item pic

 

Nico's Tacos - 2260 Como Ave

2260 Como Ave, St Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada$13.00
Tomato, onions, cucumber, cilantro and lime.
More about Nico's Tacos - 2260 Como Ave
Item pic

 

City House

258 Mill Street, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$15.00
Our house made Shrimp Ceviche; cucumbers, celery, pickled onions and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips. (Contains shellfish)
More about City House

