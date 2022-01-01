Chai lattes in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$6.50
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Small Chai Latte
|$4.95
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul
|Sunstone Chai Tea Latte
|$3.50
House-brewed Sunstone Chai tea + steamed milk
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|iced chai latte
|$3.75
|chai latte
|$3.75
yum! chai, steamed milk, dollop of foam
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|CHAI LATTE
|$3.75
Spiced chai tea and milk. Try hot or iced!
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Chai Latte by Gray Duck
|$6.00
locally produced Gray Duck chai, lightly sweetened, made with organic & local ingredients