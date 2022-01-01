Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chai lattes

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dirty Chai Latte$6.50
Chai Latte$4.50
More about The Buttered Tin
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chai Latte$4.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS

432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunstone Chai Tea Latte$3.50
House-brewed Sunstone Chai tea + steamed milk
More about BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
iced chai latte$3.75
chai latte$3.75
yum! chai, steamed milk, dollop of foam
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHAI LATTE$3.75
Spiced chai tea and milk. Try hot or iced!
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte by Gray Duck$6.00
locally produced Gray Duck chai, lightly sweetened, made with organic & local ingredients
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$6.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

