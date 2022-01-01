Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cheese fries

Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Fries with Cheese$8.50
Small Fries with Cheese$4.50
More about Michael's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyro Cheese Fries$10.98
More about Pappy's St. Paul
V & I Best Steak House image

 

V & I Best Steak House

1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Burger & Fries$5.99
More about V & I Best Steak House
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Cheese Curds$9.99
Genuine wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light, crisp breading, served with a side of marinara.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.50
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
D-Spot image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D-Spot

7129 10th St N, Oakdale

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheese Curds$8.99
Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries$6.99
More about D-Spot
Item pic

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Cheese Fries$6.50
Small Cheese Fries$5.50
Small Chili Cheese Fries$6.75
More about Flameburger

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Country Fried Steaks

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Tacos

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Cuban Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston