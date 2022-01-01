Cheese pizza in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
mozzarella cheese and MJK red sauce [V]
Cheese Pizza$11.00
mozzarella cheese | choose: pesto, MJK red sauce, or thyme cream sauce [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Cheese Pizza$14.49
12" Cheese Pizza$10.99
More about Moe's American Grill
Union 32 Craft House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
7" Cheese Pizza$6.49
GF 10" Cheese Pizza$12.49
Please allow an extra 10 minutes for gluten free pizzas.
14" Cheese Pizza$12.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$11.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, fontina & parmesan
More about Red Rabbit
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview image

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T&B Cheese Pizza
Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish
Cheese Pizza
Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish. You can also get a half-n-half specialty pizza but you have to start here!
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.49
A personal Cheese Pizza and either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie. Add toppings if you wish!
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE PIZZA (10")$14.00
Loads of mozzarella with a basil pesto or red sauce
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Cheese Pizza$13.50
Mini Cheese Pizza$6.00
Sm Cheese Pizza$10.00
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria

