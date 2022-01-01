Cheese pizza in Saint Paul
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
mozzarella cheese and MJK red sauce [V]
|Cheese Pizza
|$11.00
mozzarella cheese | choose: pesto, MJK red sauce, or thyme cream sauce [V]
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Lg Cheese Pizza
|$14.49
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|7" Cheese Pizza
|$6.49
|GF 10" Cheese Pizza
|$12.49
Please allow an extra 10 minutes for gluten free pizzas.
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Cheese Pizza
|$11.25
Red sauce, mozzarella, fontina & parmesan
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|T&B Cheese Pizza
Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish
|Cheese Pizza
Start with a Cheese Pizza and add toppings if you wish. You can also get a half-n-half specialty pizza but you have to start here!
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$7.49
A personal Cheese Pizza and either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie. Add toppings if you wish!
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|CHEESE PIZZA (10")
|$14.00
Loads of mozzarella with a basil pesto or red sauce