Cheeseburgers in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mini Cheeseburger$5.99
2 mini burgers with American cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Family-Style MJK Cheeseburger Platter$45.00
four burgers; seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
fresh ground beef, American cheese; served with choice of side
MJK Cheeseburger$15.00
seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$13.95
More about Highland Grill
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.95
Change the way you think about bacon cheeseburgers forever with our seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and lamb bacon. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville

1595 MN-36, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$8.50
More about Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
with fries, carrots, and ranch
More about Groveland Tap
Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Cheeseburger - No Fries$7.00
California Cheeseburger$11.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIdwest Cheeseburger$13.29
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Topped with American Cheese and served with choice of side
More about Moe's American Grill
Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
More about Red Cow
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
Cheeseburger Kids$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
Cheeseburger$8.50
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer

2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
Cheddar Cheese
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
May sub Gluten Free Bun
Served with natural-cut fries
Cheeseburger$12.00
Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo.
Served with natural-cut fries.
Two patties with Cheddar Cheese
GF bun charge $2.00....see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
More about High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
Cheeseburger Kids$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Juicy Shrimp Shack

1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$10.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
More about Juicy Shrimp Shack
V & I Best Steak House

1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$10.99
More about V & I Best Steak House
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheeseburger$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
Cheeseburger Kids$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Mini Cheeseburger$5.99
2 mini burgers with American cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$6.00
More about A-Side Public House
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$10.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$6.25
Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.24
Kids cheeseburger and fries
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$8.50
7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$11.49
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.49
More about Shore 96
Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bleu Cheeseburger$10.50
Crumbled bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
Cheeseburger$8.50
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Served with Soda or Milk. Served with Fries, Substitute Broccolini $2
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids. Cheeseburgers$6.00
More about Celts Craft House
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monday Cheeseburger w/Fries$7.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$11.00
Burger with your choice of cheese & side choice.
Kids CheeseBurger$7.50
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$8.00
Served with french fries, portioned for children 12 & Under
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$6.95
Cheeseburger served with Fries.
More about Ze's Diner

