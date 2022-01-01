Cheeseburgers in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Kid Mini Cheeseburger
|$5.99
2 mini burgers with American cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Family-Style MJK Cheeseburger Platter
|$45.00
four burgers; seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
fresh ground beef, American cheese; served with choice of side
|MJK Cheeseburger
|$15.00
seasoned fresh ground beef, choice of cheese, dijonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Cheeseburger
|$13.95
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.95
Change the way you think about bacon cheeseburgers forever with our seasoned ground beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and lamb bacon. Finished with lettuce and tomato.
Burger Dive/ Smack Shack Roseville
1595 MN-36, Roseville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
with fries, carrots, and ranch
Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Cheeseburger - No Fries
|$7.00
|California Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|MIdwest Cheeseburger
|$13.29
Our 7 oz. burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Topped with American Cheese and served with choice of side
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.00
2 CAB patty sliders, american cheese - Served with fries, carrot sticks, & a snickerdoodle
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.50
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
2704 Snelling Ave N, Roseville
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Cheddar Cheese
Kids meals include option of apple juice, chocolate milk, or kids soda.
Children under 10
May sub Gluten Free Bun
Served with natural-cut fries
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Served on a butter grilled bun with truffle mayo.
Served with natural-cut fries.
Two patties with Cheddar Cheese
GF bun charge $2.00....see burger toppings
May sub Impossible patty for no charge...see burger toppings
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
Juicy Shrimp Shack
1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood
|Cheeseburger
|$10.00
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.50
V & I Best Steak House
1676 White Bear Ave N, Saint Paul
|Double Cheeseburger
|$10.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
|Cheeseburger Kids
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Kid Mini Cheeseburger
|$5.99
2 mini burgers with American cheese. Ages 12 and under. Served with choice of strawberry apple sauce or french fries.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Cheeseburger
|$10.49
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Cheeseburger
|$6.25
Grilled hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion, served on a bun
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$5.24
Kids cheeseburger and fries
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Cheeseburger
|$11.49
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.49
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$10.00
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Bleu Cheeseburger
|$10.50
Crumbled bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss cheese.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.50
|Cheeseburger
|$8.50
Momento Restaurant + Bar
360 St. Peter, St. Paul
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Served with Soda or Milk. Served with Fries, Substitute Broccolini $2
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Kids. Cheeseburgers
|$6.00
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Monday Cheeseburger w/Fries
|$7.99
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Burger with your choice of cheese & side choice.
|Kids CheeseBurger
|$7.50
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Served with french fries, portioned for children 12 & Under
