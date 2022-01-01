Cheesecake in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
New York-style vanilla; topped with Swedish lingonberry sauce [V]
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Cheesecake
|$7.95
new york cheesecake with blueberry compote
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$6.95
Cheesecake with chocolate swirled in and walnuts
|Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
|$6.95
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|Cheesecake w/ Fresh Mango
|$7.00
Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.00
|Plain Cheesecake
|$5.00
|Carmel Cheesecake
|$5.00
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Irish Cream Cheesecake
|$6.99
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Pina Cheesecake
|$6.99
Drizzled with a homemade caramelized orange syrup, fresh pineapple and whipped cream.
Adam's Soul To Go
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Cheesecake
|$4.99
Momento Restaurant + Bar
360 St. Peter, St. Paul
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$7.00
with Raspberry Sauce