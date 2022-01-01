Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cheesecake

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
New York-style vanilla; topped with Swedish lingonberry sauce [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.95
new york cheesecake with blueberry compote
More about Highland Grill
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turtle Cheesecake$6.95
Cheesecake with chocolate swirled in and walnuts
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$6.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Big River Pizza

280 5th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Cheesecake Slice$7.50
More about Big River Pizza
Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake w/ Fresh Mango$7.00
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Roll$9.00
More about Coconut Thai
Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.00
Plain Cheesecake$5.00
Carmel Cheesecake$5.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Irish Cream Cheesecake$6.99
More about Moe's American Grill
Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Cheesecake$5.00
More about Red Cow
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pina Cheesecake$6.99
Drizzled with a homemade caramelized orange syrup, fresh pineapple and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Adam's Soul To Go

1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
More about Adam's Soul To Go
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Cheesecake$7.00
with Raspberry Sauce
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar
Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$4.50
More about Flameburger
Mancini’s Char House

531 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Delivery
Cheesecake$6.95
More about Mancini’s Char House

