Cheesy bread in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cheesy bread
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Kids Cheesy Bread
|$7.49
A personal Garlic Cheesy Bread with marinara on the side. Comes with either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!
|Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
|T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses and ready for you to bake in your own oven. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul
|Cheesy Bread
|$9.00
House-made! Cheesy! Add Pepperoni & Marinara included.