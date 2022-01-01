Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesy bread in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cheesy bread

Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheesy Bread$7.49
A personal Garlic Cheesy Bread with marinara on the side. Comes with either a Frostie Shot or a Cookie!
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses and ready for you to bake in your own oven. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Item pic

 

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Bread$9.00
House-made! Cheesy! Add Pepperoni & Marinara included.
More about The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Mario's

232 Cleveland Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread Donuts$9.00
ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, ranch
More about Mario's

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Garlic Bread

Meat Pies

Taquitos

Hot Chocolate

Cheeseburgers

Baklava

Italian Salad

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston