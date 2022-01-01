Chef salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chef salad
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Chef Salad
|$8.00
LETTUCE, RED ONION, TURKEY, HAM, MOZZARELLA AND AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, CROUTONS
The Winkin' Rooster
3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview
|Chef Salad
|$8.50
Lettuce, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, tomato
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Chef Salad
|$10.49
Crisp lettuce topped with a hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & croutons.
|LS: 1/2 Chef Salad
|$8.99
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|CHEF SALAD
|$11.65
Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, diced eggs & cheddar cheese; served with your choice of dressing.
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|Chef Salad
|$14.00
a classic . . . ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & cucumber . . . ranch dressing . . .