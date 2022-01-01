Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chef salad

Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.00
LETTUCE, RED ONION, TURKEY, HAM, MOZZARELLA AND AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, CROUTONS
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
The Winkin' Rooster image

 

The Winkin' Rooster

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$8.50
Lettuce, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, tomato
More about The Winkin' Rooster
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.49
Crisp lettuce topped with a hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, American cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes & croutons.
LS: 1/2 Chef Salad$8.99
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.50
More about Flameburger
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$11.65
Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, diced eggs & cheddar cheese; served with your choice of dressing.
More about Ze's Diner
Manitou Grill & Event Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$14.00
a classic . . . ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato & cucumber . . . ranch dressing . . .
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$11.65
Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, diced eggs & cheddar cheese; served with your choice of dressing.
More about Ze's Diner

