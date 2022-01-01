Chicken fajitas in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
More about Taco House
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.69
chicken, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
More about El Burrito Mercado
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Chicken Traditional Fajitas (Online)
|$17.00
Includes rice & beans choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas.