Chicken fajitas in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Chicken Fajita Taco$3.69
chicken, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
More about Taco House
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Consumer pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Traditional Fajitas (Online)$17.00
Includes rice & beans choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas.
More about El Burrito Mercado
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas$16.99
More about La Casita

