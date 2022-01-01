Chicken fried steaks in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Pappy's St. Paul
1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL
|Philly Sand Steak or Chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken
|$12.50
Grilled Philly cheese steak with onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie bun with fries
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.00
country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$14.00
country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy