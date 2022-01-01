Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Sand Steak or Chicken
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak or Chicken$12.50
Grilled Philly cheese steak with onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie bun with fries
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Item pic

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.00
country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.00
country fried steak and eggs with seasoned hash browns, buttermilk biscuit and mushroom sausage gravy
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Steak and Chicken Fajitas$16.99
More about La Casita

