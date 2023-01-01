Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tempura Roll$6.95
chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Item pic

 

Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul

209 E 4th street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12 Edamame Spring Rolls / 12 Chicken Potstickers - 24 CT$29.99
Edamame Vegetable Spring Rolls & Chicken Potstickerts with your choice of a Signature Dipping Sauce! WOK YOUR WAY!
More about Urban Wok - Lowertown, St Paul
Item pic

 

Desibites by India Bazaar

4130 Blackhawk Rd, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spring Roll (3PC)$4.95
More about Desibites by India Bazaar

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chicago Dogs

Waffles

Fish Tacos

Chicken Curry

Cashew Chicken

Lobsters

Pastries

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (805 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston