Chicken salad in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tarragon Chicken Salad$12.00
Roasted all-natural chicken, tarragon aioli, marinated tomato, cucumber, pea shoots
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$13.25
greens, hand breaded chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, bacon, onion strings, blue cheese dressing
More about Groveland Tap
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00
SPRING MIX, RED ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHICKEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, CROUTONS
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Chicken Taco Salad$7.89
shreddded chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
More about Taco House
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
The Winkin' Rooster image

 

The Winkin' Rooster

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.50
Lettuce, chicken, parmesan, tomato, caesar dressing
More about The Winkin' Rooster
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexicali Salad With Chicken$11.99
Chicken, Black beans, corn, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese tossed with mixed lettuce in a raspberry-chipotle
vinaigrette. Topped with a slice of avocado & corn chips. Add grilled chicken for $3.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.
More about Union 32 Craft House
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, breakfast bacon, cheese & tomatoes.
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Zamboni's Pizza Pub image

 

Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Med Salad w/ Chicken$12.75
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad w/ Chicken$11.75
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, housemade croutons, and roasted chicken breast.
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$11.25
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, roasted chicken breast.
More about Zamboni's Pizza Pub
Red Rabbit image

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken & Walnut Salad$13.00
More about Red Rabbit
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Piri Piri Chicken Salad Bowl$14.00
A spicy salad combo!! Our pub made piri piri sauce (think spicy, not Minnesota nice spicy!) with our celery blue cheese slaw, tomatoes all on a bed of mixed greens served with our blue cheese dressing
Autumn Chicken Salad$14.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, crispy bacon, candied pecans, Irish cheddar chunks, Granny Smith apples & house croutons. Served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.50
Juicy grilled chicken with crisp fresh lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, topped off with Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview image

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, bacon, red onions, Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, ranch dressing
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
chicken salad pint$16.95
tarragon chicken salad box lunch$13.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
chicken salad 1/2 pint$9.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (HALF)$12.00
Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (FULL)$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (FULL)$15.00
Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, wonton crisps, broccoli, pea pods, lettuce mix, sliced carrots, red peppers & ginger Sesame Dressing.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.40
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.99
Chopped lettuce, grilled chicken, roasted poblano corn salsa, tomato, avocado slices, and grated cotija cheese.
More about La Casita

