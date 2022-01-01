Chicken salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)
|$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Tarragon Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Roasted all-natural chicken, tarragon aioli, marinated tomato, cucumber, pea shoots
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.25
greens, hand breaded chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, bacon, onion strings, blue cheese dressing
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.00
SPRING MIX, RED ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, CHICKEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, CROUTONS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$7.89
shreddded chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
The Winkin' Rooster
3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Lettuce, chicken, parmesan, tomato, caesar dressing
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Mexicali Salad With Chicken
|$11.99
Chicken, Black beans, corn, pico de gallo and Monterey Jack cheese tossed with mixed lettuce in a raspberry-chipotle
vinaigrette. Topped with a slice of avocado & corn chips. Add grilled chicken for $3.
Union 32 Craft House
2864 Hwy 55, Eagan
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cold smoked bacon, tomato, red onion, cucumber and cheddar jack cheese.
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken, breakfast bacon, cheese & tomatoes.
Zamboni's Pizza Pub
184 7th St W, Saint Paul
|Med Salad w/ Chicken
|$12.75
Romaine, spinach, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red pepper, red onion, tomato, feta, cucumber, pita chips, roasted chicken breast, and balsamic vinaigrette.
|Spinach Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.75
Organic spinach, parmesan, red onion, egg, housemade croutons, and roasted chicken breast.
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$11.25
Fresh romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, roasted chicken breast.
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Piri Piri Chicken Salad Bowl
|$14.00
A spicy salad combo!! Our pub made piri piri sauce (think spicy, not Minnesota nice spicy!) with our celery blue cheese slaw, tomatoes all on a bed of mixed greens served with our blue cheese dressing
|Autumn Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Seasoned grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, crispy bacon, candied pecans, Irish cheddar chunks, Granny Smith apples & house croutons. Served with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.50
Juicy grilled chicken with crisp fresh lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, topped off with Parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Chicken Bacon Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chicken, bacon, red onions, Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, ranch dressing
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|chicken salad pint
|$16.95
|tarragon chicken salad box lunch
|$13.95
all yum! box lunches include a sandwich, pickle, fruit, house made chips & a cookie!
|chicken salad 1/2 pint
|$9.95
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.75
Romaine lettuce with crispy chicken, croutons, grated parmesan cheese, in a classic caesar dressing.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (HALF)
|$12.00
Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD (FULL)
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, thick shaved parmesan with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
|APRICOT CHICKEN SALAD (FULL)
|$15.00
Chicken breast, candied apricots and red onions on fresh greens topped with pistachios and blue cheese crumbles; poppy seed dressing served on the side.
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Ginger Sesame Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast, wonton crisps, broccoli, pea pods, lettuce mix, sliced carrots, red peppers & ginger Sesame Dressing.
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.40