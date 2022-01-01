Chicken salad sandwiches in Saint Paul

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin Saint Paul

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.
More about The Buttered Tin Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie - Grand Ave
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Coronation Chicken Salad Wrap$15.25
Roasted chicken in a currant, red onion, curried yogurt sauce with mixed greens & tomatoes in an herbed wrap. Served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
small platter chicken salad sandwich$40.00
8 pieces, w/ tomato & field greens on a challah bun
tarragon chicken salad sandwich$10.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

