Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.
More about The Buttered Tin
Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
MJK HOT Chicken Sandwich$17.00
crispy fried chicken breast, hand-tossed in our own special spicy buttermilk batter; topped with melted habanero-ghost-pepper cheese, pickles, and cayenne-chipotle aioli
Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter$39.00
four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Fried chicken, Mnnesota nice spice, house-made Nashville sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar crusted bun
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated with cilantro and garlic. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella.
Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
white cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
lettuce, pickle, secret sauce with fries
More about Groveland Tap
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.99
Grilled Pineapple marinated chicken breast topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Chive Aioli served on a toasted Ciabatta Bun.
More about Moe's American Grill
Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$8.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
House-brined buttermilk chicken breast, jalapeno & IPA slaw, Sambal aioli, hand cut pub fries
More about FoodSmith
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich$10.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Shore 96
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Bourbon bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.50
Romaine, pepperoncini, mozzarella & parmesan on a hoagie
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Tennessee hot sauce, Brioche bun, dill pickles, mayonnaise, lettuce
Brickhouse Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Brickhouse chicken, Brickhouse cheese,
heirloom tomato, arugula, peri-peri sauce,
ciabatta bun
Brickhouse Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Brickhouse chicken, Brickhouse cheese, heirloom tomato, arugula, peri-peri sauce, ciabatta bun
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Earl Of Sandwich$14.00
Seasoned & grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on grilled whole wheat bread. Served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles,
Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
tarragon chicken salad sandwich$10.95
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted white bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with lettuce tomato and our famous ranch dressing.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH$13.00
CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Banner pic

 

Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pickle Brined Chicken Breast, House Sweet Pickles, Mo’ Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries. Substitute Gluten Free Bun $1
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.25
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
D-Spot image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D-Spot

7129 10th St N, Oakdale

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Chicken breast sandwich on a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
More about D-Spot
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naked Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich Platter$10.50
Crispy or Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries or hash browns and coleslaw.
More about Flameburger

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Bleu Burgers

Bruschetta

Carne Asada

Baklava

Enchiladas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Fajita Salad

Jerk Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston