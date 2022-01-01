Chicken sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Cherry pecan chicken salad, crispy shallots, mixed greens & mayo on toasted house made focaccia.
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (BLT)
|$12.75
Pulled Rotisserie Chicken, Green Sauce, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato (Dairy Free)
|Smothered Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Coleslaw & Red Sauce
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|MJK HOT Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
crispy fried chicken breast, hand-tossed in our own special spicy buttermilk batter; topped with melted habanero-ghost-pepper cheese, pickles, and cayenne-chipotle aioli
|Family-Style Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter
|$39.00
four sandwiches; Swiss cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, egg bun | serves 4 | Includes: (1) Your choice of two sides and (2) your choice of either a four-pack of cupcakes (baker's choice of assorted flavors) or a pint of Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream (your choice of flavor)
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Fried chicken, Mnnesota nice spice, house-made Nashville sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar crusted bun
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Grilled chicken breast marinated with cilantro and garlic. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella.
|Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
white cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served with fries [sub onion rings or sweet potato tots for $1.00]
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
lettuce, pickle, secret sauce with fries
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled Pineapple marinated chicken breast topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Garlic Chive Aioli served on a toasted Ciabatta Bun.
Carbone's Pizzeria
680 7th St E., Saint Paul
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$8.00
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
House-brined buttermilk chicken breast, jalapeno & IPA slaw, Sambal aioli, hand cut pub fries
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich
|$10.49
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.49
Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|BLT Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Bourbon bacon, lettuce, tomato & garlic mayo
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.50
Romaine, pepperoncini, mozzarella & parmesan on a hoagie
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Tennessee hot sauce, Brioche bun, dill pickles, mayonnaise, lettuce
|Brickhouse Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Brickhouse chicken, Brickhouse cheese,
heirloom tomato, arugula, peri-peri sauce,
ciabatta bun
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Chicken Earl Of Sandwich
|$14.00
Seasoned & grilled chicken breast, Provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on grilled whole wheat bread. Served with your choice of side
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles,
Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|tarragon chicken salad sandwich
|$10.95
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted white bun.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce and served with lettuce tomato and our famous ranch dressing.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|CHICKEN CAESAR SANDWICH
|$13.00
|CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
A boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Momento Restaurant + Bar
360 St. Peter, St. Paul
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pickle Brined Chicken Breast, House Sweet Pickles, Mo’ Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries. Substitute Gluten Free Bun $1
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
D-Spot
7129 10th St N, Oakdale
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Chicken breast sandwich on a buttered bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Naked Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
