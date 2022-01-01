Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken soup

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup$7.95
Chicken And Wild Rice Soup$7.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

Urban Wok

209 4th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup$9.99
Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!
More about Urban Wok
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Cup)$4.49
Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Bowl)$5.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.29
Famous, Minnesota home grown wild rice
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tempura Udon Soup$13.95
Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles and soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
More about Yumi Saint Paul
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
Chicken, chilies and spices. Topped with jack cheese and a side of tortilla strips.
More about La Casita

