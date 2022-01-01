Chicken soup in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chicken soup
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup
|$7.95
|Chicken And Wild Rice Soup
|$7.95
Urban Wok
209 4th St E, Saint Paul
|Spicy Chicken Wonton Miso Soup
|$9.99
Chicken & Cilantro Wontons in a savory & spicy Miso, Tamari, Garlic & Ginger broth! WOK YOUR WAY!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Cup)
|$4.49
|Soup Chicken Wild Rice (Bowl)
|$5.49
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Chicken Wild Rice Soup
|$4.29
Famous, Minnesota home grown wild rice
Yumi Saint Paul
400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis
|Chicken Tempura Udon Soup
|$13.95
Chicken tempura served with tempura vegetables with a side of udon noodles and soup, topped with scallions and sesame seeds