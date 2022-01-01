Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chilaquiles$13.75
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Red Cow image

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chilaquiles$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about Red Cow
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$9.75
More about El Burrito Mercado

