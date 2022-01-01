Chilaquiles in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$13.75
Corn Tortilla Chips Simmered in Sauce, Topped with Smothered Chicken, Onion, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
More about Red Cow
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Baja Chilaquiles
|$15.00
southwest hash browns, tortilla chips, barbacoa, poached eggs, cheddar cheese, piquillo salsa, chipotle hollandaise
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Chilaquiles
|$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Chilaquiles
|$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Chilaquiles
|$13.99
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.