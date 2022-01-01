Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For deliv image

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Union 32 Craft House image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Union 32 Craft House

2864 Hwy 55, Eagan

Avg 3.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Pizza$17.00
Chipotle ranch, grilled chicken, bourbon sriracha, mozzarella cheese and bacon.
More about Union 32 Craft House

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Reuben

Corn Dogs

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chimichangas

Bean Burritos

Chicken Fajitas

Cheesecake

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston