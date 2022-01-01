Chipotle chicken in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$13.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Grilled Chicken & Salsa Chipotle Quesadillas
|$11.95
A twelve inch soft flour tortillas lightly toasted with a blend of cheddar cheese, salsa chipotle, Monterey Jack cheese, chicken & onions.