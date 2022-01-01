Chips and salsa in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Moe's American Grill
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.99
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|App Chips and salsa
|$2.75
|Box of Chips and Salsa
|$2.75
More about St. Paul Tap
St. Paul Tap
825 Jefferson Ave, Saint Paul
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.99
House Fried Tortilla Chips & Salsa.