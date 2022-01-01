Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Chocolate Cake$8.00
[V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Towering Chocolate Cake$11.95
Three layers, ALL CHOCOLATE
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$7.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.95
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Item pic

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
Flourless chocolate torte with a warm molten chocolate center. Served with whipped cream.
Chocolate Cake$12.00
A chocolate lover's dream. 4 layers of chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting. Served with whipped cream.
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Red Cow
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$4.25
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.99
A chocoholic's dream!
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Dipped Cake$7.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Lakes Tavern & Grill image

 

Lakes Tavern & Grill

9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Tres Leche Cake$10.00
More about Lakes Tavern & Grill
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Cake$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake Slice (1)$5.19
More about El Burrito Mercado
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.99
A chocoholic’s dream.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate cake$4.50
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cake$4.50
More about Flameburger
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARAMEL-SALTED CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.25
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CARAMEL-SALTED CHOCOLATE CAKE$5.25
More about Ze's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Pork Ribs

Snapper

Cinnamon Rolls

Prime Ribs

Nachos

Bleu Burgers

Rice Soup

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston