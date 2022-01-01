Chocolate cake in Saint Paul
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Classic Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Towering Chocolate Cake
|$11.95
Three layers, ALL CHOCOLATE
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.95
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
Flourless chocolate torte with a warm molten chocolate center. Served with whipped cream.
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
A chocolate lover's dream. 4 layers of chocolate cake layered with chocolate frosting. Served with whipped cream.
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.25
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
A chocoholic's dream!
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Chocolate Dipped Cake
|$7.00
Lakes Tavern & Grill
9240 Hudson Road, Woodbury
|Chocolate Tres Leche Cake
|$10.00
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Molten Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
A warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center and a dusting of powdered sugar
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Chocolate Cake Slice (1)
|$5.19
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
A chocoholic’s dream.
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Triple Chocolate cake
|$4.50