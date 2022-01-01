Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Gluten Free
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 🍪$10.00
Bake in 350 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

The Winkin' Rooster

3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about The Winkin' Rooster
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)$3.00
Crispy, chewy, delicious! Loaded with chocolate chips & topped with raw sugar
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
House-made with a generous helping of chocolate chips
More about J. Selby's
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery image

 

2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery

921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Cookie Chip Chocolate$1.00
More about 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Two Homemade Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Cookies$3.75
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview image

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Giant Take and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.99
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
chocolate chip cookie image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
More about yum! kitchen & bakery

