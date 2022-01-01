Chocolate chip cookies in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Gluten Free
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|6 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 🍪
|$10.00
Bake in 350 degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|The Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
The Winkin' Rooster
3600 Lexington Ave N Suite 106, Shoreview
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)
|$3.00
Crispy, chewy, delicious! Loaded with chocolate chips & topped with raw sugar
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
House-made with a generous helping of chocolate chips
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul
|Cookie Chip Chocolate
|$1.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Two Homemade Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Cookies
|$3.75
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Giant Take and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.99