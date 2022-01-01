Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Pie$7.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$6.95
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Chocolate Mousse$7.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$9.00
Blend of dark and milk chocolate, whip cream, shaved dark chocolate
More about A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit St. Paul

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Torte$8.00
More about Red Rabbit St. Paul
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate mousse cupcake$4.25
More about yum! kitchen & bakery - st. paul

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Turkey Bacon

Fish Tacos

Cookies

Blueberry Cheesecake

Filet Mignon

Fettuccine Alfredo

Cheesecake

Turkey Clubs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (714 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston