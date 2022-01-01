Chocolate mousse in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chocolate Mousse Pie
|$7.95
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Chocolate Mousse
|$6.95
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Triple Chocolate Mousse
|$7.00
More about A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
A-Side Public House - 754 Randolph Ave
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
|$9.00
Blend of dark and milk chocolate, whip cream, shaved dark chocolate
More about Red Rabbit St. Paul
Red Rabbit St. Paul
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Chocolate Mousse Torte
|$8.00