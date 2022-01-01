Chopped salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chopped salad
Red Rabbit St. Paul
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Chopped Salad
|$13.50
Artichoke, chickpeas, chicken, salami, ham, peppadew, kalamata, provolone, olives, provolone, pepperoncini & olive vinaigrette
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$0.00
Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, Genoa salami, green olives, black olives, Roma tomatoes, red onions, fresh basil, pepperoncinis, Fontina cheese, side of croutons, Italian dressing