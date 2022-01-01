Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Take & Bake Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls$12.00
with brown butter and cream cheese icing | take & bake | pan of 4 | Instructions: Just proof for 8-12 hours. Bake at 375 degrees for 18-22 minutes, then let sit for 5 minutes. Add icing and enjoy! | TIP: Proof overnight and enjoy for breakfast!
Jumbo Cinnamon Roll$5.00
with house-made brown butter and cream cheese icing
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Cinnamon Roll$3.95
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$7.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Item pic

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$10.00
cream cheese frosting and caramel sauce
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON CARAMEL ROLL$5.00
More about Ze's Diner
B&E Sweets by Diane image

 

B&E Sweets by Diane

1595 MN-36, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Frozen Cinnamon Roll 6-pack$12.00
Cinnamon Roll Biscuit$5.00
Frozen Cinnamon Roll 6-pack$12.00
More about B&E Sweets by Diane
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON CARAMEL ROLL$5.00
More about Ze's Diner

