Cinnamon rolls in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Take & Bake Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls
|$12.00
with brown butter and cream cheese icing | take & bake | pan of 4 | Instructions: Just proof for 8-12 hours. Bake at 375 degrees for 18-22 minutes, then let sit for 5 minutes. Add icing and enjoy! | TIP: Proof overnight and enjoy for breakfast!
|Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
with house-made brown butter and cream cheese icing
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Giant Cinnamon Roll
|$3.95
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Cinnamon Roll
|$7.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
|Cinnamon Roll
|$10.00
cream cheese frosting and caramel sauce
More about B&E Sweets by Diane
B&E Sweets by Diane
1595 MN-36, Roseville
|Frozen Cinnamon Roll 6-pack
|$12.00
|Cinnamon Roll Biscuit
|$5.00
|Frozen Cinnamon Roll 6-pack
|$12.00