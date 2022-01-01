Cobb salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cobb salad
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Cobb Salad
|$15.49
Assorted mixed greens with hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, chicken, bacon, shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Cobb Salad (GF)
|$14.00
Mixed greens arranged with chopped bacon, blue cheese, lettuces, chives, radishes, cucumbers, eggs, edamame beans, tomatoes and house made creamy balsamic dressing