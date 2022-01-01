Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve cobb salad

Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.49
Assorted mixed greens with hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomato, chicken, bacon, shredded Colby Jack Cheese and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad (GF)$14.00
Mixed greens arranged with chopped bacon, blue cheese, lettuces, chives, radishes, cucumbers, eggs, edamame beans, tomatoes and house made creamy balsamic dressing
More about FoodSmith
The Pillbox Tavern image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, scallion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, served
with your choice of dressing
More about The Pillbox Tavern

