Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.50
Vegetarian
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$1.50
More about Michael's Pizza
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$2.00
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Red Cow
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Pint of Coleslaw$8.50
perfect addition to the family sized fish and chips or any meal - a little creamy and a lot tangy!
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$3.00
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Item pic

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$1.95
Side order of our house made coleslaw.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
D-Spot image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D-Spot

7129 10th St N, Oakdale

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$2.00
Chef Darin's coleslaw
More about D-Spot
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.95
More about Flameburger

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Meat Pies

Fried Rice

Turkey Clubs

Cheese Pizza

Crispy Chicken

Mushroom Burgers

Cheesy Bread

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston