Corned beef and cabbage in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Corn beef & Cabbage
|$16.50
Slow cook corned beef with braised cabbage, Irish Potatoes and Carrots.
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.00
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$13.00
House-made corned beef and braised cabbage with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.