Corned beef and cabbage in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn beef & Cabbage$16.50
Slow cook corned beef with braised cabbage, Irish Potatoes and Carrots.
More about Moe's American Grill
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$13.00
House-made corned beef and braised cabbage with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
More about Celts Craft House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.00
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

