Crepes in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve crepes
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Kids Crepe
|$6.00
|Raspberry Dragonfruit Crepe Slice
|$7.50
|Prosciutto manchego and Spinich crepe
|$10.50
Original Pancake House - Roseville
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|SHORT KIJAFA CREPES
|$8.25
Two Kijafa Crepes
|CHIPOTLE CREPE
|$14.25
One large crepe stuffed with rotisserie chicken, green and red peppers, onion, chipotle ranch sauce.
Served with fresh fruit.
|CHOCOLATE CHIP CREPE
|$6.95
1 crepe with chocolate chips inside and on top, drizzled with Hershey's syrup. Whipped cream on the side.