Crepes in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve crepes

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Crepe$6.00
Raspberry Dragonfruit Crepe Slice$7.50
Prosciutto manchego and Spinich crepe$10.50
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House - Roseville

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHORT KIJAFA CREPES$8.25
Two Kijafa Crepes
CHIPOTLE CREPE$14.25
One large crepe stuffed with rotisserie chicken, green and red peppers, onion, chipotle ranch sauce.
Served with fresh fruit.
CHOCOLATE CHIP CREPE$6.95
1 crepe with chocolate chips inside and on top, drizzled with Hershey's syrup. Whipped cream on the side.
More about Original Pancake House - Roseville
Main pic

 

Kalsada - 1668 Selby Ave

1668 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ube Crepe Cake$7.50
More about Kalsada - 1668 Selby Ave

