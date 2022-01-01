Crispy chicken in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|Crispy Chicken Tempura Roll
|$6.95
chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
More about Dino's of Woodbury
Dino's of Woodbury
10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury
|Kids Meal Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.89
|Side Crispy Chicken
|$4.29
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Side Crispy Chicken
|$4.29
More about FoodSmith
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
House-brined buttermilk chicken breast, jalapeno & IPA slaw, Sambal aioli, hand cut pub fries
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
More about The Pillbox Tavern
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
More about Shore 96
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted white bun.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
My Burger- Mac Groveland
1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Double Crispy Chicken
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.