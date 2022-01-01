Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tempura Roll$6.95
chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber inside, top w. spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Michael's Pizza
Dino's of Woodbury image

 

Dino's of Woodbury

10060 City Walk Drive #101, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Meal Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.89
Side Crispy Chicken$4.29
More about Dino's of Woodbury
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Side Crispy Chicken$4.29
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
House-brined buttermilk chicken breast, jalapeno & IPA slaw, Sambal aioli, hand cut pub fries
More about FoodSmith
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Shore 96
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted white bun.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
Item pic

 

My Burger- Mac Groveland

1580 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Crispy Chicken$9.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Mac Groveland
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.25
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Chocolate Lava Cake

Flan

Garden Salad

Buffalo Wings

Nachos

Sweet Potato Fries

Chai Tea

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston