Croissants in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve croissants
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.95
Scrambled eggs & choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Swiss or Feta); on a croissant
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Plain Croissant
|$3.25
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Egg & Bacon Croissant
|$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | Swiss cheese | house-made guacamole | nitrate-free bacon | organic spinach | tomatoes |
organic mixed greens
|Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant
|$3.00
|Plain Croissant
|$2.50
BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
|Walnut, Spinach & Feta Croissant
|$5.25
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$14.00
Blue Ribbon Champion ham, Conemara Irish whiskey bacon jam, tomatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese on toasted croissant. Served with your choice of side