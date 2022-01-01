Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve croissants

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant$7.95
Scrambled eggs & choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Swiss or Feta); on a croissant
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Croissant$3.25
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Bacon Croissant$14.00
Schultz organic eggs | Swiss cheese | house-made guacamole | nitrate-free bacon | organic spinach | tomatoes |
organic mixed greens
Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissant$3.00
Plain Croissant$2.50
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS

432 Wabasha Street S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.50
Plain Croissant$3.50
Walnut, Spinach & Feta Croissant$5.25
More about BOOTSTRAP COFFEE ROASTERS
Main pic

 

Kalsada

1668 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
More about Kalsada
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Ham & Cheese Croissant$14.00
Blue Ribbon Champion ham, Conemara Irish whiskey bacon jam, tomatoes & melted sharp cheddar cheese on toasted croissant. Served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
B&E Sweets by Diane image

 

B&E Sweets by Diane

1595 MN-36, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond croissant$4.50
More about B&E Sweets by Diane

