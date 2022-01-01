Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve cupcakes

The Buttered Tin image

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cupcakes$3.50
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Cupcakes - Baker's Choice 4ct (may contain nuts)$10.00
baker's choice* 4-pack of assorted flavors | may contain nuts | *sorry, we are not able to accommodate specific flavor requests for carryout orders
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Cupcakes$2.25
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
32-mini cupcakes$48.00
32 special order mini cupcakes. Available with 24 hour notice.
yum! cupcake$4.25
a chocolate cupcake, filled with 7 minute frosting, and dipped in rich ganache
carrot cupcake$4.25
More about yum! kitchen & bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Tarts

Shrimp Tacos

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Country Fried Steaks

Steak Salad

Shrimp Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston