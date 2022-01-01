Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable & Chickpea Curry$11.75
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)$40.00
House made vegetarian yellow curry with zucchini squash, chickpeas, cauliflower and red pepper, served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad and 4 whole pitas.
Curry
Homemade yellow coconut curry with vegetables. Your choice of chicken, lamb, or vegetarian. Served with saffron rice and side salad. Medium spicy.
Chicken Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)$45.00
House marinated and roasted chicken and veggies in a yellow coconut curry served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, and 4 whole pitas.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Item pic

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#26 Roast Duck Curry$16.50
Duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peas & tomato.
#24b Panang Curry
Simmered with coconut milk, green beans, red peppers & a hint of citrusy bite from kaffir lime leaf.
#25 Massamun Curry
Tender meat simmered in a tasty curry with potatoes & peanuts.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Puffs$9.00
Panang Curry$13.00
Seafood Curry$25.00
More about Coconut Thai
Urban Wok image

 

Urban Wok

209 4th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Curry Broccoli w/ 7 Sesame Buffalo Wings$17.00
Jasmine Rice, (Beef or Chicken), broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts and cabbage with our Signature Coconut Green Curry Sauce.
More about Urban Wok
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry$16.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Tongue in Cheek image

 

Tongue in Cheek

989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Curry Ramen$22.50
Fried egg, spicy aioli, garlic caramel
More about Tongue in Cheek
A-Side Public House image

 

A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRIED DUMPLINGS$12.00
More about A-Side Public House
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Curry$6.99
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrots and African spices served with rice or couscous
Chicken Curry$8.99
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
Large Curry$9.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Food & Drink

4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$26.00
Squash, spinach, cauliflower, red coconut curry, side of white rice. (GF, Vegan)
More about Brickhouse Food & Drink
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry
Red Curry Chicken$12.00
Massaman Curry
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#100 - Stir-Fried Green Curry$16.95
#29 - Pineapple Curry
coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, pineapple, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.
#28 - Red Curry
coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

