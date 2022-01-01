Curry in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve curry
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Vegetable & Chickpea Curry
|$11.75
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Veggie Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
|$40.00
House made vegetarian yellow curry with zucchini squash, chickpeas, cauliflower and red pepper, served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad and 4 whole pitas.
|Curry
Homemade yellow coconut curry with vegetables. Your choice of chicken, lamb, or vegetarian. Served with saffron rice and side salad. Medium spicy.
|Chicken Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
|$45.00
House marinated and roasted chicken and veggies in a yellow coconut curry served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, and 4 whole pitas.
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#26 Roast Duck Curry
|$16.50
Duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peas & tomato.
|#24b Panang Curry
Simmered with coconut milk, green beans, red peppers & a hint of citrusy bite from kaffir lime leaf.
|#25 Massamun Curry
Tender meat simmered in a tasty curry with potatoes & peanuts.
Coconut Thai
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Curry Puffs
|$9.00
|Panang Curry
|$13.00
|Seafood Curry
|$25.00
Urban Wok
209 4th St E, Saint Paul
|Green Curry Broccoli w/ 7 Sesame Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
Jasmine Rice, (Beef or Chicken), broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts and cabbage with our Signature Coconut Green Curry Sauce.
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Coconut Curry
|$16.00
Tongue in Cheek
989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul
|Fried Chicken Curry Ramen
|$22.50
Fried egg, spicy aioli, garlic caramel
A-Side Public House
754 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|CURRIED DUMPLINGS
|$12.00
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Veggie Curry
|$6.99
Homemade red tomato sauce with eggplant, onions, zucchini, carrots, fresh garlic, carrots and African spices served with rice or couscous
|Chicken Curry
|$8.99
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
|Large Curry
|$9.74
Cubes of chicken breast slow cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic and African spices, and served with Somali rice
Brickhouse Food & Drink
4746 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
|Red Curry
|$26.00
Squash, spinach, cauliflower, red coconut curry, side of white rice. (GF, Vegan)
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills
|Panang Curry
|Red Curry Chicken
|$12.00
|Massaman Curry
Bangkok Thai Deli
333 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|#100 - Stir-Fried Green Curry
|$16.95
|#29 - Pineapple Curry
coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, pineapple, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.
|#28 - Red Curry
coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.