Curry chicken in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve curry chicken

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)$45.00
House marinated and roasted chicken and veggies in a yellow coconut curry served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, and 4 whole pitas.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Tongue in Cheek image

 

Tongue in Cheek

989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Curry Ramen$22.50
Fried egg, spicy aioli, garlic caramel
More about Tongue in Cheek
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$8.99
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry Chicken$12.00
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#84 - Thick Curry Stuffed Chicken Wings$16.95
3 pc fried stuffed chicken wings topped with coconut milk, red curry paste, basil, bell pepper, and Thai herbs
#N - Chicken Massamun Curry$14.95
bone-in chicken leg quarter, potato, peanuts in yellow curry
More about Bangkok Thai Deli

