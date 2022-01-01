Curry chicken in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve curry chicken
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chicken Curry Family Dinner (Feeds 3-4)
|$45.00
House marinated and roasted chicken and veggies in a yellow coconut curry served with a generous portion of saffron rice, family-size salad, and 4 whole pitas.
Tongue in Cheek
989 Payne Ave, Saint Paul
|Fried Chicken Curry Ramen
|$22.50
Fried egg, spicy aioli, garlic caramel
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Chicken Curry
|$8.99
Cubes of chicken breast slow-cooked with peppers, eggplant, carrots, onions, garlic, and African spices. Served with Somali rice or couscous
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills
|Red Curry Chicken
|$12.00
Bangkok Thai Deli
333 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|#84 - Thick Curry Stuffed Chicken Wings
|$16.95
3 pc fried stuffed chicken wings topped with coconut milk, red curry paste, basil, bell pepper, and Thai herbs
|#N - Chicken Massamun Curry
|$14.95
bone-in chicken leg quarter, potato, peanuts in yellow curry