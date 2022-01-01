Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve egg benedict

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$15.00
with shaved Canadian bacon from MN Compart Farms; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$13.95
poached eggs, roasted ham, english muffin, hollandaise, hashbrowns
More about Highland Grill
Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGS BENEDICT$13.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
More about Original Pancake House
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict$16.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | pit ham | house-made hollandaise sauce | organic English muffin | organic mixed greens
Salmon Eggs Benedict$20.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | sustainable salmon | organic spinach | house-made hollandaise sauce | organic mixed greens
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Eggs Benedict$12.25
two poached eggs with ham, served on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns
Roast Beef Eggs Benedict$13.50
Slow Roasted Beef, Poached eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on top of English Muffin, served with Hashbrowns
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGS BENEDICT$11.80
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
STEAK EGGS BENEDICT$12.75
English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.
More about Ze's Diner
Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGS BENEDICT$11.80
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
STEAK EGGS BENEDICT$12.75
English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.
More about Ze's Diner

