Egg benedict in Saint Paul

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
with shaved Canadian bacon from MN Compart Farms; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.95
poached eggs, roasted ham, english muffin, hollandaise, hashbrowns
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$13.75
Two toasted English muffins topped with Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and our own homemade hollandaise. Served with three homemade potato pancakes.
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Eggs Benedict
|$16.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | pit ham | house-made hollandaise sauce | organic English muffin | organic mixed greens
|Salmon Eggs Benedict
|$20.00
two Schultz organic poached eggs | sustainable salmon | organic spinach | house-made hollandaise sauce | organic mixed greens
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$12.25
two poached eggs with ham, served on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns
|Roast Beef Eggs Benedict
|$13.50
Slow Roasted Beef, Poached eggs and Hollandaise Sauce on top of English Muffin, served with Hashbrowns
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$11.80
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
|STEAK EGGS BENEDICT
|$12.75
English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.
Ze's Diner
2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$11.80
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
|STEAK EGGS BENEDICT
|$12.75
English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.