Enchiladas in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve enchiladas
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup
|$7.95
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
|Enchilada Platter
|$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Kids Option F: Single Beef or Cheese Enchilada
|$6.00
Served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Single Beef Kids Option F: Soda
|8 Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
|$27.00
8 Enchiladas in trays of 2 with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
|Cheese Enchilada (2)
|$5.00
2 cheese enchilada smoothered is our signature sauce
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.99
|Enchilada Platter
|$44.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$14.99
|Enchilada Platter
|$44.99
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$14.50
Cheese and onion enchiladas topped with a gravy-style seasoned tomato sauce and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and your choice of refried or black beans and sopa.
|Guillermo’s Enchiladas
|$10.50
Two beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy & melted cheddar cheese. Served with sopa & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
|Enchiladas Verde
|$14.50
Beef enchiladas topped with green chile sauce and queso cotija served with rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans. Served with sopa.
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Las Palmas Green Chile Enchilada Sauce (19 oz)
|$3.59
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
949 W 7th St, Saint Paul
|Wed, Sat & Sun Chicken Enchilada Supreme
|$8.99
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco
|$12.99
One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
|Cheese Enchilada
|$4.99
A cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada
|$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.