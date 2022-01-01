Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve enchiladas

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe image

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Chicken Enchilada Soup$7.95
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Enchilada Platter$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Option F: Single Beef or Cheese Enchilada$6.00
Served with Rice, Beans or Papitas, Choice of Dessert and a Single Beef Kids Option F: Soda
8 Enchiladas, Rice and Beans$27.00
8 Enchiladas in trays of 2 with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
Cheese Enchilada (2)$5.00
2 cheese enchilada smoothered is our signature sauce
More about Taco House
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Enchilada Platter$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$14.99
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Enchilada Platter$44.99
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$14.50
Cheese and onion enchiladas topped with a gravy-style seasoned tomato sauce and a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream, rice and your choice of refried or black beans and sopa.
Guillermo’s Enchiladas$10.50
Two beef or cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy & melted cheddar cheese. Served with sopa & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
Enchiladas Verde$14.50
Beef enchiladas topped with green chile sauce and queso cotija served with rice and your choice of refried beans or black beans. Served with sopa.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Las Palmas Green Chile Enchilada Sauce (19 oz)$3.59
More about El Burrito Mercado
Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill image

 

Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill

949 W 7th St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wed, Sat & Sun Chicken Enchilada Supreme$8.99
More about Joe & Stan's Pub & Grill
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco$12.99
One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Cheese Enchilada$4.99
A cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about La Casita

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Papaya Salad

Turkey Bacon

Pretzels

Bruschetta

Fresh Spring Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

Italian Salad

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston