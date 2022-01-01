Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Mesquite Steak Fajitas$15.99
Mesquite Grilled Sirloin.
Shrimp Fajitas$15.99
Tender Shrimp Sauteed And Fajita Seasoned.
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Omelet$13.00
three eggs, sautéed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, house-made roasted chipotle salsa; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham [G]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA OMELETTE$15.75
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
Chicken Fajita Taco$3.69
chicken, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Steak Fajita Taco$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
More about Taco House
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$15.99
Tender Shrimp Sauteed And Fajita Seasoned.
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas Tacos$3.99
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOSMinimum order of 30 tacos per styleChoose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choiceFajita Tacos..........................................$3..99/eaSirloin Steak or Chicken pieces grilled with Green Pepper & Onion, Guacamole, Queso Freso, Cilantro, Crema, Pico de Gallo & 6 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 2oz Meat per fajita plus Grilled Veggies.
Fajita Tacos*$11.95
Two soft corn tortillas filled with onions & tomatoes with your choice of grilled seasoned beef steak or chicken, topped with Mexican white cheese & a slice of avocado. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
Fajitas$18.99
Your choice of seasoned grilled steak or chicken. Served with pica de gallo, fresh guacamole, flour tortillas
and sour cream.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Consumer pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Traditional Fajitas (Online)$17.00
Includes rice & beans choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas.
Beef Traditional Fajitas Platter (Online)$18.00
Includes rice & beans choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas.
More about El Burrito Mercado
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Garden Fajitas$15.99
A garden vegetable mix of squash, zucchini, red and green peppers, onions, and broccoli sautéed in a jalapeno butter. Served with refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and four flour tortillas.
Fajita Salad$12.99
A cripsy tortilla bowl filled with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
More about La Casita

