Fajitas in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fajitas
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Mesquite Steak Fajitas
|$15.99
Mesquite Grilled Sirloin.
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$15.99
Tender Shrimp Sauteed And Fajita Seasoned.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Fajita Omelet
|$13.00
three eggs, sautéed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, house-made roasted chipotle salsa; served with choice of MJK salad, rosemary potatoes, or hash browns | choose: bacon, carnitas, roasted chicken, chorizo, or ham
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|FAJITA OMELETTE
|$15.75
Your choice of steak or rotisserie chicken with sauteed green and red peppers and onions with pepper jack cheese. Sour cream and salsa by request. Served with cakes.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$8.99
grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, jalepeños, and onions in a fried flour tortilla bowl
|Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.69
chicken, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
|Steak Fajita Taco
|$3.69
steak, grilled onions, guacamole, mexican cheese, and cilantro and your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon
546 Commons Dr, Woodbury
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$15.99
Tender Shrimp Sauteed And Fajita Seasoned.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
Mesquite Grilled Chicken.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Fajitas Tacos
|$3.99
MAKE YOUR OWN TACOSMinimum order of 30 tacos per styleChoose 2 meat choices with a minimum of 15 tacos per meat choiceFajita Tacos..........................................$3..99/eaSirloin Steak or Chicken pieces grilled with Green Pepper & Onion, Guacamole, Queso Freso, Cilantro, Crema, Pico de Gallo & 6 in. Corn or Flour Tortillas. 2oz Meat per fajita plus Grilled Veggies.
|Fajita Tacos*
|$11.95
Two soft corn tortillas filled with onions & tomatoes with your choice of grilled seasoned beef steak or chicken, topped with Mexican white cheese & a slice of avocado. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
|Fajitas
|$18.99
Your choice of seasoned grilled steak or chicken. Served with pica de gallo, fresh guacamole, flour tortillas
and sour cream.
El Burrito Mercado
175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul
|Chicken Traditional Fajitas (Online)
|$17.00
Includes rice & beans choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas.
|Beef Traditional Fajitas Platter (Online)
|$18.00
Includes rice & beans choice, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas.
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, green peppers, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with red chili sauce, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
|Garden Fajitas
|$15.99
A garden vegetable mix of squash, zucchini, red and green peppers, onions, and broccoli sautéed in a jalapeno butter. Served with refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and four flour tortillas.
|Fajita Salad
|$12.99
A cripsy tortilla bowl filled with chopped lettuce, pico de gallo, mixed cheese, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.