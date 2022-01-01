Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Highland Grill
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish N Chips$13.99
Friday Fish N' Chips$13.99
More about Moe's American Grill
Item pic

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$21.00
Cream ale battered Icelandic cod, sauce gribiche, pub fries, Belgian Lambic beer mignonette
More about FoodSmith
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Children's Fish & Chips$6.00
Recommended for children under 6 One piece of battered pollock with french fries served with peas & apples.
10pc Family Fish & Chips - Yankee Style$35.00
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown, enough chips (french fries) to satisfy 3-5 people along with our pub sauce, malt vinegar and lemon wedges
Yankee Fish & Chips$10.50
3 Golden brown and crispy pollock served over a bed of chips (french fries) served with our pub sauce (like tartar), malt vinegar and a lemon wedge
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Celts Craft House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Celts Craft House

7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley

Avg 4.3 (498 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
Our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, with house-made tartar sauce. Served with hand-cut fries and choice of vegetable.
More about Celts Craft House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Piece Fish n Chips$15.00
English Fish 'N Chips 3-Piece$17.00
ale battered cod, pub fries & slaw . . . with our own seasoned homemade tartar . . . a Manitou Classic
English Fish 'N Chips 2-Piece$15.00
ale battered cod with pub fries & slaw . . . with our seasoned homemade tartar . . .a Manitou Classic
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

