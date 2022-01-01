Fish and chips in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fish and chips
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Fish & Chips
|$16.50
beer-battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Fish N Chips
|$13.99
|Friday Fish N' Chips
|$13.99
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Cream ale battered Icelandic cod, sauce gribiche, pub fries, Belgian Lambic beer mignonette
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Children's Fish & Chips
|$6.00
Recommended for children under 6 One piece of battered pollock with french fries served with peas & apples.
|10pc Family Fish & Chips - Yankee Style
|$35.00
10 pieces of beer battered pollock cooked to a golden brown, enough chips (french fries) to satisfy 3-5 people along with our pub sauce, malt vinegar and lemon wedges
|Yankee Fish & Chips
|$10.50
3 Golden brown and crispy pollock served over a bed of chips (french fries) served with our pub sauce (like tartar), malt vinegar and a lemon wedge
Celts Craft House
7083 153rd St W, Apple Valley
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Our signature cod, beer-crusted or baked, with house-made tartar sauce. Served with hand-cut fries and choice of vegetable.
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th St, White Bear Lake
|2 Piece Fish n Chips
|$15.00
|English Fish 'N Chips 3-Piece
|$17.00
ale battered cod, pub fries & slaw . . . with our own seasoned homemade tartar . . . a Manitou Classic
|English Fish 'N Chips 2-Piece
|$15.00
ale battered cod with pub fries & slaw . . . with our seasoned homemade tartar . . .a Manitou Classic