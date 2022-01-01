Fish sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Brasa Rotisserie
777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.75
Fried Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo (Dairy Free)
Pappy's St. Paul
1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL
|Fish Sandwich NO FF
|$7.99
|Fish Sandwich FF
|$9.99
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.00
This classic fish sandwich is our beer battered pollock on a toasted bun with Eagan Arms pub sauce, lettuce and tomato with a dash of deli mustard! Served with your choice of side