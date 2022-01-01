Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Brasa Rotisserie

777 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

Fried Fish Sandwich$14.75
Fried Catfish, Coleslaw, Tomato & Spicy Mayo (Dairy Free)
More about Brasa Rotisserie
Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

Fish Sandwich NO FF$7.99
Fish Sandwich FF$9.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Fish Sandwich$12.00
This classic fish sandwich is our beer battered pollock on a toasted bun with Eagan Arms pub sauce, lettuce and tomato with a dash of deli mustard! Served with your choice of side
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

Fish Sandwich Platter$11.50
Breaded cod filet topped with lettuce and tomato on a bun. Served with french fries or hash browns, side of tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
More about Flameburger

