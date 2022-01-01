Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Fish Tacos - Blackened$15.00
Fish Tacos - Blackened$15.00
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Newt's - Apple Valley

15610 English Avenue, Suite 100, Apple Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.75
Batter-fried cod, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, & ranch in two flour tortialls. Served with tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream. (Grilled chicken available to substitute.)
More about Newt's - Apple Valley
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurant

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
S*Fish Taco$5.00
Breaded or unbreaded mahi mahi taco with house made jalapeno tarter, pico de gallo and cabbage slaw on a soft corn tortilla.
More about Boca Chica Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Tiffany Sports Lounge

2051 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$14.00
CHOICE OF CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLA
More about Tiffany Sports Lounge

