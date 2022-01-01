Flan in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve flan
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury
|Flan
|$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton
|Flan
|$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood
|Flan
|$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Flan Diablo
|$6.00
Flan served on top a piece of devil's chocolate cake all covered with hot caramel sauce.