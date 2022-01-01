Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve flan

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1795 Radio Drive, Woodbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton

Avg 3.1 (111 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

3069 White Bear Avenue N, Maplewood

Avg 4.5 (4446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For deliv image

 

Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan Diablo$6.00
Flan served on top a piece of devil's chocolate cake all covered with hot caramel sauce.
More about Boca Chica Restaurante Y Cantina, for take out please continue................................. For delivery please click the MORE button above for requirements.
Item pic

 

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul

Avg 4.3 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan Napolitano Rebanada$4.29
More about El Burrito Mercado

