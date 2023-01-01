Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve flautas

Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas de Pollo$4.29
2 chicken flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
12 Flautas, Rice and Beans$37.00
12 Flautas served on a bed of Lettuce -Sour Cream and Mexican Cheese on the side with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
Flautas de Barbacoa$4.29
2 shredded beef flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
Item pic

 

Boca Chica Restaurant

11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas De Pollo$12.99
Three flute shaped tacos filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream, Mexican white cheese & cilantro. Served with fresh guacamole & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
S*Flauta Chicken$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried chicken taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.
S*Flauta Beef$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried beef taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.
Main pic

 

Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3

2645 white bear ave N suite 3, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$10.99
La Casita image

 

La Casita - Roseville

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Flautas$11.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
