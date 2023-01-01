Flautas in Saint Paul
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|Flautas de Pollo
|$4.29
2 chicken flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
|12 Flautas, Rice and Beans
|$37.00
12 Flautas served on a bed of Lettuce -Sour Cream and Mexican Cheese on the side with 1 pint of Rice and 1 pint of Beans
|Flautas de Barbacoa
|$4.29
2 shredded beef flautas topped with sour cream and mexican cheese with lettuce
Boca Chica Restaurant
11 Cesar Chavez St, Saint Paul
|Flautas De Pollo
|$12.99
Three flute shaped tacos filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream, Mexican white cheese & cilantro. Served with fresh guacamole & your choice of Spanish rice, refried beans or black beans
|S*Flauta Chicken
|$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried chicken taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.
|S*Flauta Beef
|$3.00
A single flute shaped deep fried beef taco covered with crema, queso fresco, and cilantro.
Mr. Taco - 2645 white bear ave N suite 3
2645 white bear ave N suite 3, Maplewood
|Flautas
|$10.99
La Casita - Roseville
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|#6 Flauta, Steak al Carbon, & Enchilada
|$13.99
A crispy chicken flauta topped with guacamole, cheese, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions; a grilled steak taco with pico de gallo and jack cheese; a cheese enchilada. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Flautas
|$11.99
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and deep fried, then placed on a bed of shredded lettuce and topped with guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.