French toast in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

The Buttered Tin

237 7th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Foster French Toast$11.50
Griddled baguette with rum-caramel flamed bananas, maple pecans & whipped cream (V)
More about The Buttered Tin
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$10.00
cinnamon swirl bread, fresh mixed berries, powder sugar dusting [V]
Strawberry French Toast$12.00
cinnamon swirl bread, fresh mixed berries, house-made strawberry syrup, whipped cream [V]
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$8.00
Blueberry French Toast$12.95
egg-dipped sourdough, blueberry compote, toasted almonds, whipped cream cheese
French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
More about Highland Grill
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST image

 

Original Pancake House

1661 W County Road B2, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
SHORT RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST$11.25
2 pieces of Raspberry French Toast
SOURDOUGH FRENCH TOAST$9.50
3 pieces of our sourdough bread topped with powdered sugar.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Red Cow

393 Selby Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries,
strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and
powdered sugar
More about Red Cow
FoodSmith image

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla French Toast$14.00
Perfectly cooked soft Vanilla and Cinnamon dipped French Bread, whipped Cream and Chefs Garnishes
More about FoodSmith
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry French Toast$13.00
2 pieces of French Toast shingled and topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with caramelized mascarpone cream and powdered sugar
Vienna French Toast$12.00
2 pieces of French Toast covered with cinnamon powder topping
More about Red Rabbit
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Two French Toast$4.95
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
crunchy french toast$10.95
thick slices of egg dipped challah w/ corn flake crunch served w/ whipped cream, blackberries & strawberries
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH TOAST$14.50
Our famous French toast is made from cardamom raisin Pulla braid with sliced almonds, drizzled in warm caramelized berries & sliced apples, topped with powdered sugar.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cream cheese Stuffed French Toast$7.95
Two slices of french toast, stuffed with a sweetened cream cheese and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas and whipped cream.
French Toast
Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast$7.95
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
D-Spot image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D-Spot

7129 10th St N, Oakdale

Avg 4.1 (448 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast
Maple bourbon with cinnamon and sugar.
More about D-Spot
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheddar Cheese French Toast$13.00
Piña Colada French Toast$13.00
Made like pineapple upside down cake
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Flameburger image

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$7.95
Three thick slices.
More about Flameburger
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Cheese French Toast$13.00
caramelized cheddar brioche stacked high and topped with fresh tomato basil and cheese soup soup served on side
Pina Colada French Toast$13.00
made like pineapple upside down cake
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
The Gnome Craft Pub image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bananas Foster French Toast$13.00
rum infused caramel, banana chips
and caramelized banana
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST$6.25
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST$10.25
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
KIDS FRENCH TOAST$6.95
2 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST$6.25
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST$10.25
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
KIDS FRENCH TOAST$6.95
2 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.
More about Ze's Diner

