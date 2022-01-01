French toast in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve french toast
The Buttered Tin
237 7th St E, Saint Paul
|Banana Foster French Toast
|$11.50
Griddled baguette with rum-caramel flamed bananas, maple pecans & whipped cream (V)
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|French Toast
|$10.00
cinnamon swirl bread, fresh mixed berries, powder sugar dusting [V]
|Strawberry French Toast
|$12.00
cinnamon swirl bread, fresh mixed berries, house-made strawberry syrup, whipped cream [V]
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Kids French Toast
|$8.00
|Blueberry French Toast
|$12.95
egg-dipped sourdough, blueberry compote, toasted almonds, whipped cream cheese
|French Toast.
|$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Original Pancake House
1661 W County Road B2, Roseville
|CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
|$9.50
3 pieces of cinnamon swirl bread, topped with cinnamon sugar
|SHORT RASPBERRY FRENCH TOAST
|$11.25
2 pieces of Raspberry French Toast
|SOURDOUGH FRENCH TOAST
|$9.50
3 pieces of our sourdough bread topped with powdered sugar.
Red Cow
393 Selby Ave, St. Paul
|Berry French Toast
|$12.50
3 pieces of french toast topped with macerated blueberries,
strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with whipped cream and
powdered sugar
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Vanilla French Toast
|$14.00
Perfectly cooked soft Vanilla and Cinnamon dipped French Bread, whipped Cream and Chefs Garnishes
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Berry French Toast
|$13.00
2 pieces of French Toast shingled and topped with macerated blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, finished with caramelized mascarpone cream and powdered sugar
|Vienna French Toast
|$12.00
2 pieces of French Toast covered with cinnamon powder topping
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Two French Toast
|$4.95
yum! kitchen & bakery
164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
|crunchy french toast
|$10.95
thick slices of egg dipped challah w/ corn flake crunch served w/ whipped cream, blackberries & strawberries
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|FRENCH TOAST
|$14.50
Our famous French toast is made from cardamom raisin Pulla braid with sliced almonds, drizzled in warm caramelized berries & sliced apples, topped with powdered sugar.
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Cream cheese Stuffed French Toast
|$7.95
Two slices of french toast, stuffed with a sweetened cream cheese and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas and whipped cream.
|French Toast
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D-Spot
7129 10th St N, Oakdale
|French Toast
Maple bourbon with cinnamon and sugar.
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Cheddar Cheese French Toast
|$13.00
|Piña Colada French Toast
|$13.00
Made like pineapple upside down cake
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Cheddar Cheese French Toast
|$13.00
caramelized cheddar brioche stacked high and topped with fresh tomato basil and cheese soup soup served on side
|Pina Colada French Toast
|$13.00
made like pineapple upside down cake
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$13.00
rum infused caramel, banana chips
and caramelized banana
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|Side APPLE FRITTER FRENCH TOAST
|$6.25
|FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST
|$10.25
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|KIDS FRENCH TOAST
|$6.95
2 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.