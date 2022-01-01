Fried chicken salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
More about Groveland Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.25
greens, hand breaded chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, bacon, onion strings, blue cheese dressing
More about Michael's Pizza St. Paul
Michael's Pizza St. Paul
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.00
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
FoodSmith Gastro Pub
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Crispy Schnitzel Bites overs fresh mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radishes red Onions served with our creamy Buttermilk Dill Ranch Dressing