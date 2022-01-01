Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley

15020 Glazier Ave, Apple Valley

Avg 3 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$13.25
greens, hand breaded chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, bacon, onion strings, blue cheese dressing
More about Groveland Tap
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza St. Paul

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Michael's Pizza St. Paul
FoodSmith image

 

FoodSmith Gastro Pub

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy Schnitzel Bites overs fresh mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radishes red Onions served with our creamy Buttermilk Dill Ranch Dressing
More about FoodSmith Gastro Pub
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury

546 Commons Dr, Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (2193 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury

