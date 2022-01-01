Fried chicken sandwiches in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Highland Grill
771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Fried chicken, Mnnesota nice spice, house-made Nashville sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar crusted bun
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
lettuce, pickle, secret sauce with fries
FoodSmith
973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
House-brined buttermilk chicken breast, jalapeno & IPA slaw, Sambal aioli, hand cut pub fries
The Pillbox Tavern
400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Urban Growler Brewing Company
2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles,
Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted white bun.
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.
Momento Restaurant + Bar
360 St. Peter, St. Paul
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pickle Brined Chicken Breast, House Sweet Pickles, Mo’ Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries. Substitute Gluten Free Bun $1
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
The Gnome Craft Pub
498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL
|KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00