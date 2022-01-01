Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Highland Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul

Avg 4.6 (3774 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Fried chicken, Mnnesota nice spice, house-made Nashville sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheddar crusted bun
More about Highland Grill
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Leo’s Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fried Amish Chicken Sandwich breaded with 14 Spices, Garlic Sriracha Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served with Garlic Sauce and Fries
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
lettuce, pickle, secret sauce with fries
More about Groveland Tap
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

FoodSmith

973 Smith Avenue S, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
House-brined buttermilk chicken breast, jalapeno & IPA slaw, Sambal aioli, hand cut pub fries
More about FoodSmith
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Pillbox Tavern

400 Wabasha #220, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Duke’s mayo, CBC slaw, grandma’s mustard pickles
More about The Pillbox Tavern
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Shore 96
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles,
Cowbell® honey mustard, BBQ sauce all stacked on a brioche bun! Your choice of side .
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Breaded and fried, crispy chicken breast. Served with lettuce & tomato on a toasted white bun.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY COCONUT CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Crispy and tender coconut chicken breast, romaine and our homemade mango salsa and poppy seed drizzle served with a fresh side salad.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Momento Restaurant + Bar

360 St. Peter, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pickle Brined Chicken Breast, House Sweet Pickles, Mo’ Sauce, Brioche Bun, Fries. Substitute Gluten Free Bun $1
More about Momento Restaurant + Bar
Coffee Cup on Randolph image

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.25
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
GRANDMA'S CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

The Gnome Craft Pub

498 SELBY AVE, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
Takeout
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about The Gnome Craft Pub
Consumer pic

 

Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

1409 Arcade Street, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
More about Smok'N Outdoors BBQ

