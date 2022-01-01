Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried rice

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
ST/CK Fried Rice$14.95
Beef Fried Rice$12.95
Shrimp Fried Rice$11.95
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
#55 Thai Fried Rice image

 

Sawatdee Saint Paul

486 Robert St N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#55 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, green onions, tomato & cucumber. Gluten-Free
#56b Mango Fried Rice
Egg, mango chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free
#55b Curry Fried Rice
Egg, yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods. Topped with green onions.
More about Sawatdee Saint Paul
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Basil Fried Rice$13.00
L Thai Fried Rice$11.00
More about Coconut Thai
Item pic

 

Urban Wok

209 4th St E, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF$9.99
Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY
Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V$9.99
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
More about Urban Wok
Taco House image

 

Taco House

407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
8 Fried Flour Tacos, Rice and Beans$25.00
8 Fried Flour Beef Tacos served with 1 pint Rice and 1 pint Beans
More about Taco House
Unison Restaurant and Banquet image

 

Unison Restaurant and Banquet

1800 white bear avenue, maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$10.00
Wok-fried rice blend with eggs, bell peppers, basil and green beans.
More about Unison Restaurant and Banquet
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice (GF)$10.00
Stir fried rice with fresh veg, salt & pepper tofu, ginger & garlic topped with green onions & kimchi
More about J. Selby's
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Siam Fried Rice
Fried Rice$3.00
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#5 - Pineapple Rice Fried
Rice, egg, pineapple, white onion, green onion, tomato
#72 - Crab Fried Rice$16.95
Rice, egg, crabmeat, white onion, green onion
#77 - Stir-Fried Basil w. Duck on Rice$12.95
Stir-fried roasted duck with red curry paste, basil, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)
More about Bangkok Thai Deli
Yumi Saint Paul image

 

Yumi Saint Paul

400 Selby Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$10.95
Beef Fried Rice$13.95
Vegetable Fried Rice$9.95
More about Yumi Saint Paul

