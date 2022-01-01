Fried rice in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve fried rice
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
|ST/CK Fried Rice
|$14.95
|Beef Fried Rice
|$12.95
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$11.95
Sawatdee Saint Paul
486 Robert St N, Saint Paul
|#55 Thai Fried Rice
Egg, green onions, tomato & cucumber. Gluten-Free
|#56b Mango Fried Rice
Egg, mango chunks & green onions. Gluten-Free
|#55b Curry Fried Rice
Egg, yellow curry, carrots, peas & peapods. Topped with green onions.
Coconut Thai
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
|Basil Fried Rice
|$13.00
|L Thai Fried Rice
|$11.00
Urban Wok
209 4th St E, Saint Paul
|Agave, Ginger, & Sriracha Fried Rice w/ Chicken - GF
|$9.99
Sweet hint of Agave nectar with a hint of heat from Ginger & Sriracha fried rice with chicken! WOK YOUR WAY
|Jalapeno Fried Rice - GF, V
|$9.99
Urban Wok's Signature Fried Rice! Jalapeños, red onions, minced garlic and mixed in our Signature Garlic, Ginger and Tamari Sauce w/ Jalapeño green hot sauce! WOK YOUR WAY! - Medium!
Taco House
407 S Wabasha St, Saint Paul
|8 Fried Flour Tacos, Rice and Beans
|$25.00
8 Fried Flour Beef Tacos served with 1 pint Rice and 1 pint Beans
Unison Restaurant and Banquet
1800 white bear avenue, maplewood
|Thai Fried Rice
|$10.00
Wok-fried rice blend with eggs, bell peppers, basil and green beans.
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Fried Rice (GF)
|$10.00
Stir fried rice with fresh veg, salt & pepper tofu, ginger & garlic topped with green onions & kimchi
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills
|Siam Fried Rice
|Fried Rice
|$3.00
Bangkok Thai Deli
333 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|#5 - Pineapple Rice Fried
Rice, egg, pineapple, white onion, green onion, tomato
|#72 - Crab Fried Rice
|$16.95
Rice, egg, crabmeat, white onion, green onion
|#77 - Stir-Fried Basil w. Duck on Rice
|$12.95
Stir-fried roasted duck with red curry paste, basil, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)