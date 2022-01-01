Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve garden salad

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$3.95
spring mix, radish,mustard& soy sauce salad dressing
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad Large$7.99
Garden Salad Small$4.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Item pic

 

Urban Growler Brewing Company

2325 Endicott St #11, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Style Garden Salad$17.00
( Feeds 4-6)
Greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing (ranch, blue cheese, maple poppy seed, green goddess or balsamic). Remember to add crowlers to go!
Garden Salad$8.50
Greens, carrot, cucumber, tomato, croutons, choice of dressing
More about Urban Growler Brewing Company
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview image

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, Roma tomatoes, sweet peppers, red onions, carrots, Mozzarella cheese, Provolone and Cheddar cheese blend, ranch dressing
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARDEN SALAD (FULL)$14.00
Romaine with fresh veggies; onion, mushroom, red peppers, broccoli and cheddar cheese. Dressing of choice on the side.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$7.00
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

