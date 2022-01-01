Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve garlic bread

Garlic Cheese Bread image

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Baguette, mozzarella, and our classic tomato sauce
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$4.50
More about Michael's Pizza
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread (Whole)$5.99
Garlic Bread (Single)$1.25
Garlic Bread ( Half)$3.49
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
Garlic Bread image

 

Red Rabbit

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
Garlic Bread Cheese Curds$11.25
More about Red Rabbit
Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses and ready for you to bake in your own oven. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Carbone’s Pizzeria image

 

Carbone’s Pizzeria

55 E Wentworth Ave, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread
More about Carbone’s Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Mario's

232 Cleveland Ave N, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesy Garlic Bread Donuts$9.00
ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, ranch
More about Mario's

