Garlic bread in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve garlic bread
DeGidio‘s Restaurant & Bar
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.00
Baguette, mozzarella, and our classic tomato sauce
Michael's Pizza
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.50
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake
|Garlic Bread (Whole)
|$5.99
|Garlic Bread (Single)
|$1.25
|Garlic Bread ( Half)
|$3.49
Red Rabbit
788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul
|Garlic Bread
|$9.00
Garlic-parmesan bread & house red sauce
|Garlic Bread Cheese Curds
|$11.25
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce
|T&B Garlic Cheesy Bread
Our pizza dough buttered in garlic and herbs then topped with four cheeses and ready for you to bake in your own oven. Served with a side of fresh red pizza sauce