Garlic cheese bread in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

Banner pic

 

Panino's North Oaks

857 Village Center Dr, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.75
More about Panino's North Oaks
Garlic Cheese Bread image

 

DeGidio‘s Restaurant

425 7th Street West, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Baguette, mozzarella, and our classic tomato sauce
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza St. Paul

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
Small Garlic Cheese Bread$4.50
More about Michael's Pizza St. Paul
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buon Giorno Deli

981 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul

Avg 4.3 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Flat Bread w/ Sauce$14.99
More about Buon Giorno Deli
Item pic

 

Red Rabbit St. Paul

788 Grand Avenue, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread Cheese Curds$11.25
More about Red Rabbit St. Paul

