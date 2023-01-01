Garlic cheese bread in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
More about Panino's North Oaks
Panino's North Oaks
857 Village Center Dr, Saint Paul
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.75
More about DeGidio‘s Restaurant
DeGidio‘s Restaurant
425 7th Street West, Saint Paul
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.00
Baguette, mozzarella, and our classic tomato sauce
More about Michael's Pizza St. Paul
Michael's Pizza St. Paul
441 Robert St S, Saint Paul
|Large Garlic Cheese Bread
|$6.50
|Small Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.50
More about Buon Giorno Deli
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buon Giorno Deli
981 Sibley Memorial Hwy, St. Paul
|Garlic Cheese Flat Bread w/ Sauce
|$14.99