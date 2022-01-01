Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria image

 

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

325 &th st w, St. Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black garlic chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with mushrooms, Swiss, arugula, pickled onion, and black garlic aioli.
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T&B Garlic Chicken & Bacon
Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
Garlic Chicken & Bacon
Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Siam Thai Asian Cuisine image

 

Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

3547 Lexington Ave. N., Arden Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chicken$12.00
More about Siam Thai Asian Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Shrimp Fajitas

Mussels

Fried Chicken Salad

Soft Shell Crabs

Pork Noodle Soup

California Burgers

Noodle Soup

Pudding

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston