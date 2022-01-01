Garlic chicken in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria
325 &th st w, St. Paul
|Black garlic chicken
|$14.00
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with mushrooms, Swiss, arugula, pickled onion, and black garlic aioli.
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|T&B Garlic Chicken & Bacon
Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano
|Garlic Chicken & Bacon
Olive oil and fresh garlic, garlic chicken, smoked bacon, fresh red onions, fresh Roma tomatoes, Fontina cheese, Mozzarella cheese, oregano