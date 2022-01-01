Greek salad in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve greek salad
The Naughty Greek University
2400 University Ave W, St. Paul
|TNG Original Greek Salad
|$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Spinach, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, oinions, feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis. Dressed with Greek feta dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights
|Side Greek Salad
|$3.39
Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives
|Greek Salad
|$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
Pappy's St. Paul
1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL
|Sm Greek salad
|$4.99
|Lg Greek salad
|$8.99
Afro Deli & Grill
5 W 7th Place, St. Paul
|Greek Salad
|$6.99
Romaine lettuce tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and bell peppers, topped with Greek dressing.
Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview
|Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, black olives, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, oregano, Italian dressing
The Naughty Greek Snelling
181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul
|TNG Original Greek Salad
|$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul
|GREEK SALAD (HALF)
|$10.00
Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
|GREEK SALAD (FULL)
|$14.00
Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
Ze's Diner
3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan
|GREEK GYRO SALAD
|$12.05
Sautéed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & feta cheese, tossed in our homemade Mediterranean vinaigrette.