Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve greek salad

168d9efa-7a73-4b4b-81ed-b51c30859c40 image

 

The Naughty Greek University

2400 University Ave W, St. Paul

Avg 4.6 (2211 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TNG Original Greek Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
More about The Naughty Greek University
Item pic

 

Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe

1668 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.95
Spinach, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, oinions, feta cheese, kalamata olives and pepperoncinis. Dressed with Greek feta dressing.
More about Shish A Mediterranean Grill & Cafe
Greek Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

1700 Snelling Ave, Falcon Heights

Avg 4.7 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$3.39
Romaine lettuce served with Dino's original Greek dressing, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives
Greek Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Greek salad$4.99
Lg Greek salad$8.99
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Item pic

 

Afro Deli & Grill

5 W 7th Place, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and bell peppers, topped with Greek dressing.
More about Afro Deli & Grill
Item pic

 

Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview

1048 W Hwy 96, Shoreview

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach leaves, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, black olives, Roma tomatoes, Feta cheese, oregano, Italian dressing
More about Fresh Picked Pizza - Shoreview
TNG Original Greek Salad image

 

The Naughty Greek Snelling

181 N Snelling Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TNG Original Greek Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, Greek feta, green peppers and red onion with TNG dressing
More about The Naughty Greek Snelling
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEK SALAD (HALF)$10.00
Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
GREEK SALAD (FULL)$14.00
Romaine with onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives and feta cheese. Best with Greek or creamy cucumber dill dressing on the side!
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

3448 Denmark Ave,, Eagan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK GYRO SALAD$12.05
Sautéed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & feta cheese, tossed in our homemade Mediterranean vinaigrette.
More about Ze's Diner
Item pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK GYRO SALAD$12.05
Sautéed gyro meat, tomatoes, onions, black olives, & feta cheese, tossed in our homemade Mediterranean vinaigrette.
More about Ze's Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Sticky Rice

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Egg Benedict

Pies

Chai Tea

Sopapilla

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston