Grilled cheese sandwiches in Saint Paul

Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Carbone's Pizzeria image

 

Carbone's Pizzeria

680 7th St E., Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.00
More about Carbone's Pizzeria
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub

1350 Hwy 96 E, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
American, and mozzarella cheese
More about Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub
The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe image

 

The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe

2264 Como Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$13.00
Loads of mozzarella & cheddar toasted perfectly on sourdough or wheat with side salad.
More about The Finnish Bistro Coffee & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Ze's Diner

2190 Eagle Creek Ln, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$9.95
More about Ze's Diner

